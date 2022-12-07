Today at the World Cup: Portugal hail new hero as Ronaldo’s future unclear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Today at the World Cup: Portugal hail new hero as Ronaldo’s future unclear

By Press Association
December 7 2022, 4.32am
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup role appears to have been re-evaluated (Peter Byrne/PA)
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo’s World Cup role appears to have been re-evaluated (Peter Byrne/PA)

Portugal have a new hero to worship after 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos’ hat-trick put them into the quarter-finals as Cristiano Ronaldo was relegated to the role of late substitute for the 6-1 win over Switzerland.

Portugal now meet Morocco, who stunned Spain in a penalty shoot-out as the quarter-final line-up was completed.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how Tuesday unfolded as the last eight were confirmed.

Writing on the wall for Ronaldo

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo looks like being relegated to the role of substitute for the rest of the World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ronaldo looks like being relegated to the role of super sub for the remainder of Portugal’s World Cup after coach Fernando Santos admitted his new role within the team is yet to be defined.

The 37-year-old had to watch from the bench as Benfica forward Ramos, 16 years his junior, scored a hat-trick against the Swiss.

Asked about his captain’s future, Santos said: “That is still something that has to be defined. I will always consider in my role that he is an important player to have in the team.”

Asked if Ronaldo would play against Morocco the Portugal boss added: “Ronaldo will definitely (be involved), all the players on the bench can be used, if they are not in the starting line-up they can play later.

“All we have to do is think about this team collectively.”

Pickford focused on clean sheets

Jordan Pickford saves from Senegal’s Boulaye Dia
Jordan Pickford saves from Senegal’s Boulaye Dia (Nick Potts/PA)

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will win his 50th cap in Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final clash against France.

The Everton goalkeeper has kept three clean sheets in four games and puts his record down to a good understanding with Harry Maguire, who has started 38 of Pickford’s 49 games, Kyle Walker (34) and John Stones (32).

“That (a clear understanding) is a big part of it. We’ve had the disappointments of the semi-final and the final at the Euros, but we’ve had those experiences together now,” he said.

“Me, Harry, Stonesy, Walker, Tripps (Kieran Trippier) – this is our third major tournament together as a backline so it can only put you in good stead.”

Mbappe misses training

France’s Kylian Mbappe sits on the bench
France’s Kylian Mbappe sat out training on Tuesday (Nick Potts/PA)

Kylian Mbappe sat out training for France on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old, leading the race for the Golden Boot with five goals, was instead working in the recovery room as Les Bleus build up to Saturday’s clash.

Team-mate Olivier Giroud, France’s new all-time leading goalscorer with 52, believes the youngster will set landmarks of his own.

“We’ve not seen the best of him, I hope it’s going to come soon and he will beat all the records,” he said.

Van Dijk honoured to face Messi

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk applauds
Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk is honoured to be facing Lionel Messi (Nick Potts/PA)

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk is honoured to be facing Argentina’s Lionel Messi but insists Friday’s quarter-final will not be defined by their individual battle.

Messi, 35, has scored three goals in Qatar and looks like he is starting to hit some form.

“It is an honour to play against him,” Van Dijk told reporters.

“It is not me against him, or the Netherlands against him, but the Netherlands against Argentina. No one can do it on his own.”

Morocco’s players prove themselves

Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi scores past Spain’s goalkeeper Unai Simon
Achraf Hakimi’s Panenka penalty put Morocco into their first World Cup quarter-final (Julio Cortez/AP)

Morocco’s World Cup upset victory over Spain proved players born outside the country can lift them to the next level, according to coach Walid Regragui.

Spain-born Achraf Hakimi – one of 14 foreign-born players in the squad – produced an audacious Panenka to book the country’s first ever quarter-final as they won the shoot-out 3-0.

“We have shown that every Moroccan is Moroccan,” said Regragui, himself born in France, who also became the first African coach to lead a team to the last eight.

“What is good is that players are born in Germany, Italy, Spain, France, the Netherlands, Belgium – every country has a football culture and we have created a mixture and I’m very happy with that.”

Eto’o apologises

Former Cameroon and Barcelona striker Samuel Eto’o has apologised for what he described as a “violent altercation” on Monday night.

A video circulating on social media appears to show the 41-year-old kneeing a man in the head outside Stadium 974 in Doha.

“After the Brazil-South Korea match, I had a violent altercation with a person who was probably an Algerian supporter,” Eto’o, president of his country’s football federation, wrote on his social media channels.

“I would like to apologise for losing my temper and reacting in a way that does not match my personality.”

Picture of the day

Morocco’s coach Walid Regragui is thrown in the air by his players
Morocco’s players celebrate with coach Walid Regragui (Abbie Parr/AP)

Tweet of the day

Who’s up next?

World Cup quarter-final draw
PA Graphics

Quarter-finals

Friday December 9
Croatia v Brazil (1500GMT, BBC1)
Netherlands v Argentina (1900GMT, BBC1)

