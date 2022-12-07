Gabriel Jesus: How can Arsenal replace their injured striker?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gabriel Jesus: How can Arsenal replace their injured striker?

By Press Association
December 7 2022, 12.36pm
Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus is facing a spell out injured (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus is facing a spell out injured (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Premier League leaders Arsenal have suffered a blow to their title hopes after forward Gabriel Jesus was injured at the World Cup.

It remains unclear how long the Brazilian will be sidelined and, while manager Mikel Arteta does have other attacking options available, the situation could push the club into the transfer market in January.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some potential signings the Gunners could consider.

Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo
Dutchman Cody Gakpo has impressed at the World Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

The PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands striker has been one of the stars of the World Cup so far, scoring in each of his country’s group games. The 23-year-old has been highly regarded for some time but is now looking like the finished article and a move to one of Europe’s big leagues seems inevitable. He has been linked with Arsenal before, but the Londoners could face stiff competition for his services.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo is available after leaving Manchester United (David Davies/PA)

It seems highly unlikely that Arteta would consider risking the harmony and cohesion that has developed in his squad since he removed one apparently disruptive influence in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by signing another, potentially more problematic, star name. Yet Ronaldo remains a proven performer, is currently available and to some – not least the host of his recent bombshell TV interview, who expressed this opinion repeatedly – a short-term deal would make sense.

Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham
Abraham joined Roma from Chelsea last year (Fabrizio Corradetti/PA)

The former Chelsea forward, currently at Roma, is expected to return to the Premier League at some point and the Emirates Stadium could make an attractive destination. Abraham impressed in Serie A last season but missed out on a place in England’s World Cup squad after a slow start to the current campaign. If he has a desire to return home, the challenge of Arsenal could appeal.

Goncalo Ramos

Goncalo Ramos
Ramos hit a hat-trick against Switzerland (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Benfica striker burst into mainstream consciousness with a stunning hat-trick in Portugal’s 6-1 thrashing of Switzerland in their World Cup last-16 tie on Tuesday night. Having taken his chance to step into the void created at his club by Darwin Nunez’s move to Liverpool, the 21-year-old has now seized his international opportunity. Arsenal will be among those to have taken note and clubs linked with Ramos in the past such as Wolves, Southampton and Nottingham Forest may now find the price has shot up.

Ferran Jutgla

The 23-year-old Spaniard has made a big impression since joining Club Brugge from Barcelona in the summer. Jutgla has scored nine goals in 22 appearances this season and played a key role in the Belgian club’s charge to the Champions League last 16, progressing from a tough group that included Porto, Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid. Leaving the Nou Camp was a big call, but it is so far paying off.

