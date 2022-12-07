Lawn Tennis Association fined for its ban on Russian and Belarusian players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lawn Tennis Association fined for its ban on Russian and Belarusian players

By Press Association
December 7 2022, 12.48pm Updated: December 7 2022, 9.21pm
Russian and Belarusian players were banned from Queen’s Club (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The Lawn Tennis Association has been fined one million US dollars (£820,000) by the ATP for its ban on Russian and Belarusian players.

It is also understood that the LTA has been threatened with expulsion from the Tour if it repeats the ban, imposed earlier this year due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russians and Belarusians were controversially prevented from competing at the LTA’s five ATP events; Queen’s Club, Eastbourne, Surbiton, Nottingham and Ilkley.

The All England Club also banned them from playing at Wimbledon, which was subsequently stripped of its ranking points by the ATP and the WTA.

Russian Daniil Medvedev could not play at Wimbledon (PA)

The WTA had also issued a one million US dollar fine (750,000 dollars to the LTA and 250,000 dollars to the AELTC) which Britain’s governing body of tennis has appealed against.

The LTA said it is considering its response to the latest sanction and accused the ATP of a “lack of empathy” over the situation in Ukraine.

A statement read: “The LTA is deeply disappointed with this outcome. The ATP, in its finding, has shown no recognition of the exceptional circumstances created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, or the international sporting community and UK Government’s response to that invasion.

“The ATP appear to regard this matter as a straightforward breach of their rules – with a surprising lack of empathy shown for the situation in Ukraine, and a clear lack of understanding of the unique circumstances the LTA faced.

“The financial impact of both this fine and the WTA’s fine will have a material impact on the LTA’s ability to develop and host tennis in this country.

“For example, we had intended to host a number of ATP Challenger level events to give more opportunities to lower ranked players in the first quarter of 2023 and will now not be able to do this, particularly given the possibility of further fines.

“We will carefully consider our response and we await the outcome of our appeal against the WTA’s decision and sanction.”

Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan waded into the row, urging the ATP and WTA to reconsider.

“Over the past year, the vast majority of the international sporting community have stood shoulder to shoulder in condemning Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked and barbaric actions in Ukraine,” said Donelan.

“The UK has taken a world-leading role to build this international response. We are clear that sport cannot be used to legitimise this deadly invasion, and that athletes representing the Russian or Belarusian states should be banned from competing in other countries.

“Despite widespread condemnation, the international tennis tours are determined to be outcasts in this, with investment in the growth of our domestic game hampered as a result.

There were no Russian or Belarussian players allowed at any of the British grass-court tournaments
There were no Russian or Belarussian players allowed at any of the British grass-court tournaments (Tim Goode/PA)

“This is the wrong move by the ATP and WTA. I urge them to think carefully about the message this sends, and to reconsider.”

However, the ATP doubled down on its position, insisting the decision was in the best interest of the sport.

The governing body said in a statement: “We stand by our original position on this matter, that unilateral decision-making by members of the ATP Tour threatens our ability to operate as a global sport.

“We believe that the measures taken protect the long-term future of our game and its commitment to merit-based participation, without discrimination, for individual athletes.

“We have no further comment.”

