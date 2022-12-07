Keanu Baccus ready to thrive for St Mirren after World Cup exploits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Keanu Baccus ready to thrive for St Mirren after World Cup exploits

By Press Association
December 7 2022, 6.13pm
Keanu Baccus (Mike Egerton/PA)
Keanu Baccus (Mike Egerton/PA)

St Mirren and Australia midfielder Keanu Baccus is hungrier to succeed off the back of his World Cup exploits after realising the gap to the world’s best players was not as big as he thought.

The 24-year-old only made his international debut in September but he played in all four of his country’s matches in Qatar, culminating in making his first Socceroos start against Argentina in the last 16.

Baccus significantly enhanced his reputation with some skilful and energetic displays as he came up against the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

“It was an amazing experience,” he said after rejoining his team-mates in Paisley.

“Who would have thought a couple of months ago I would be there? I’m thrilled.

“I went there with no real expectations, I just wanted to go there and continue doing what I have been doing with St Mirren.

“You need a bit of luck as well so I got on a couple of times and showed what I can do, and he (Graham Arnold) backed me against Argentina.

“The last few months in Scotland have made me ready for moments like that. Every game is competitive but big games against Rangers and Celtic really helped get me ready.

“I didn’t feel a bit of nerves. I felt ready – I had worked hard for that moment and I just wanted to go out and enjoy it.”

Baccus, who joined Saints from Western Sydney Warriors in the summer, added: “What I learned most is that we are not that far off as players, being from Oz or playing in the Scottish league.

“In the most humble way, we are not that far off from where they are. As players, we aspire to be where they are and I believe I will get there.

“As an Aussie, it’s hard because you dream but you just don’t know where football can take you, especially in our country. Which is sad because there are some great players there and we went toe-to-toe with them.

“We know we are good enough to be there and it shows if you work hard it’s within reach.

“But I also know there are a lot of aspects I need to improve on to get to that level. They are very sharp mentally and how they act – they minimise mistakes with how smart they are.”

Baccus got an insight into the very best as he went head-to-head with Messi for much of his side’s 2-1 knockout defeat.

“It’s surreal how good he actually is and how he sees the game and takes it on himself,” Baccus said.

“It’s very special. Not many people can take the ball anywhere on the field and back themselves to go at people and take the game on.

“I was trying to look over my shoulder and see what he was doing but it’s hard in a game.

“He looks fake on the field – a bit like a wax statue. It was amazing to play against him.”

Australia assistant coach Rene Meulensteen this week tipped Baccus to win a move to one of Scotland’s biggest clubs or leagues in England, France or Spain but the midfield player knows he must focus on doing his best for St Mirren.

“I definitely have career aspirations,” said Baccus, who signed a two-year contract in the summer.

“I have loved every minute at the club and I’m still here. I will take it game by game and see where it takes me.

“That’s what I was doing before so I should probably keep doing that and not worry about the future. I will do my best for St Mirren first – everything happened off the back of that so I will continue that.

“I grew up in a family that’s very humble and they like to stay humble. Going to the World Cup made me want more. If anything it made me even hungrier to push and do well for the club.

“I want to be back playing games and playing every minute that I can.”

