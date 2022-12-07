Shaq’s pushed into a tree and Beckham pays a visit – Wednesday’s sporting social By Press Association December 7 2022, 6.27pm Shaquille O’Neal and David Beckham (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 7. Football Kevin De Bruyne marked Eden Hazard’s international retirement. What a journey it has been. Congratulations Capi. You’ll be missed! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/kXTA0pSs5S— Kevin De Bruyne (@KevinDeBruyne) December 7, 2022 Gabriel Jesus was in good spirits despite his injury. Hora de ir pra casa 🙌🏾🙏🏾💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/xdr5ldJ2SE— Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus9) December 7, 2022 The England squad met a familiar face. View this post on InstagramA post shared by James Maddison (@madders) Legend 🙌🏽🤍 pic.twitter.com/GZDfaArwlQ— Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) December 6, 2022 Gary Neville was looking forward to England’s World Cup quarter-final. Morning! You planned your Saturday night yet? Can’t wait. Will Gareth go 5 at the back or stick with 4? He went to the 5 for Germany in the last Euros.— Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 7, 2022 Jamie Carragher revealed his World Cup XI. My best @FIFAWorldCup 11 one player, one country rule! #WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/k8VfY5IJ00— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 7, 2022 Bernardo Silva celebrated a memorable Portugal triumph. Grande exibição e energia de todos os portugueses ❤️🇵🇹 @selecaoportugalVamos puto @Goncalo88Ramos 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/0YI2if5Ycm— Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) December 6, 2022 Cricket England celebrated their series success. 🏆 series winners 🏆Been so much fun getting back out on the park with these girls and bloody love our new little partnership @_laurenbell2!! 💛One more to go 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/o9B3JOgQIx— Kate Cross (@katecross16) December 7, 2022 Harry Brook bumped into his life-size cutout. King Harry 👑 pic.twitter.com/1jQqOwM4lB— Ben Duckett (@BenDuckett1) December 7, 2022 Basketball Shaquille O’Neal went flying. KENNY LAUNCHED SHAQ INTO THE TREE 🎄💀 pic.twitter.com/WBltT8jflx— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 7, 2022 Tennis Carlos Alcaraz was preparing for a Las Vegas trip with Rafael Nadal. Are you ready? 😎 I’ll be playing @RafaelNadal at THE SLAM in Las Vegas! 🔥 I’m so excited to be a part of this special one-night match hosted by @MGMRewards!📍 March 5th @MGMGrand. See you there! 😀🎟️ https://t.co/mwMhXnlP2n pic.twitter.com/RJt70hZvh0— Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) December 7, 2022 While Jamie Murray was preparing to take on England. 2 weeks to go until day 1 of the @BattleofTheBrit 🏴🎾 #battleofthebrits pic.twitter.com/Or48WKX1Fw— Jamie Murray (@jamie_murray) December 7, 2022 Harriet Dart took a selfie. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Harriet Dart (@harriet_dart) Formula One Valtteri Bottas enjoyed his end-of-season break. Great Ocean Road 📷 pic.twitter.com/jzLN7O8vFP— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) December 7, 2022 Boxing Sonny Bill Williams enjoyed some family time. Salam fam. Let the adventure begin 😍🤲🏽 #Alhamdulillah pic.twitter.com/lQLGgN1qHZ— Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) December 7, 2022 Already a subscriber? 