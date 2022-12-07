Stick by him – Alex Iwobi tells Everton fans to keep faith in Frank Lampard

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi believes fans have to stick by manager Frank Lampard despite another difficult start to the campaign.

After escaping relegation in their penultimate match of last season, the Toffees have won just three games and lost five of their last seven fixtures prior to the mid-season break.

Lampard’s side are just a point above the bottom three and his record at the club since taking over from Rafael Benitez at the end of January is 12 wins in 38 league matches, averaging just 1.1 points per game.

But Iwobi, who has been one of the most improved players under the former Chelsea boss, believes things will pick up.

“I say stick by him because, not just me, the players do appreciate what he is doing and what he is doing for the club,” the midfielder told Sky Sports.

“He is a hard-working man, who is putting his job first – maybe before his family. He does work very hard and is an understanding man, so stick by him.

“The club is very ambitious and we want to achieve something. That’s what we want to do – we owe it to them and to ourselves.”