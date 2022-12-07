Vivianne Miedema strikes again as Arsenal beat Juventus in Champions League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Vivianne Miedema strikes again as Arsenal beat Juventus in Champions League

By Press Association
December 7 2022, 10.09pm
Vivianne Miedema is congratulated by her Arsenal team-mates after scoring against Juventus (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Vivianne Miedema is congratulated by her Arsenal team-mates after scoring against Juventus (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Vivianne Miedema continued her hot streak with another goal to help Arsenal beat Juventus 1-0 and move within touching distance of a place in the Women’s Champions League knockout phase.

Miedema’s excellent 16th-minute finish at the Emirates Stadium was her third consecutive goal since she returned from a short break and was enough to keep Jonas Eidevall’s side at the top of Group C.

A hard-fought victory over former Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro’s team means a point at home to Lyon next week will send the English outfit through to the last eight of Europe’s elite competition.

Arsenal were playing at the Emirates for the fourth time this season and Euro 2022 winner Leah Williamson was back in the starting line-up after recently recovering from a foot injury.

Arsenal are in a strong position to reach the last 16
Arsenal are in a strong position to reach the last 16 (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Williamson, who wore the captain’s armband on her first start in three months, almost watched the Italians take an early lead but Manuela Zinsberger made a vital stop to deny Arianna Caruso after a slick one-two with Barbara Bonansea.

It was not a sign of things to come with Arsenal soon settling into their groove and only the offside flag denied Stina Blackstenius a goal in the 12th minute.

Juventus’ let-off did not last long though with the hosts taking the lead four minutes later through their in-form attacker Miedema.

After Williamson picked out Blackstenius down the right, the cross by the Swedish striker was missed by ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin and Miedema was on hand to fire home first-time into the empty net.

It was a smart finish from the Netherlands international, who netted for the third match in a row.

Eidevall’s side had been wasteful in their weekend win over Everton and looked for a decisive second, but Caitlin Foord saw a long-range strike parried wide while Blackstenius was denied just after the half an hour mark by a superb Lisa Boattin block.

Lottie Wubben-Moy headed another chance off target before half-time to ensure Arsenal’s advantage remained at only one for the interval.

Juventus came out with better intent after the break but it was the home side who continued to create the better chances with Foord denied by Peyraud-Magnin.

Williamson made way in the 62nd-minute with Rafaelle, also recently back from a foot issue, replacing her to warm applause from the 6,592 at a freezing cold Emirates Stadium.

Montemurro’s side continued to push for a leveller against his old club but the best they could muster were hopeful long-range efforts from Boattin and Julia Grosso before Valentina Cernoia’s stoppage-time free kick landed on the roof of Zinsberger’s net.

It meant Arsenal held on for a vital three points and will progress into the quarter-finals with a draw at home to Lyon next week.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented