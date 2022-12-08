Football in Wales set to go ahead on day of King’s coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football in Wales set to go ahead on day of King’s coronation

By Press Association
December 8 2022, 10.39am Updated: December 8 2022, 10.41am
Newtown’s Jake Thomas Walker (right) during Europa Conference League tie against Spartak Trnava in July. The Welsh Premier play-offs are set to take place on the day of the King’s coronation on May 6 (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Newtown's Jake Thomas Walker (right) during Europa Conference League tie against Spartak Trnava in July. The Welsh Premier play-offs are set to take place on the day of the King's coronation on May 6 (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Football in Wales is set to go ahead on the day of the King’s coronation on May 6.

The Football Association of Wales cancelled all fixtures on the weekend following the death of the Queen in September, receiving criticism in particular for the decision to prevent children from playing by postponing youth-team matches.

But there will be no repeat when Charles is crowned at Westminster Abbey, with the JD Cymru Premier play-offs to determine European qualification among the fixtures due to take place in Wales that day.

Wales v Belgium – UEFA Nations League – Group 4 – Cardiff City Stadium
FAW chief executive Noel Mooney says the decision to cancel matches in Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September divided opinion in the country (David Davies/PA)

FAW chief executive Noel Mooney, addressing the cancellation of fixtures in September, said: “The Queen’s death was a really historical event.

“The cancellation of matches divided some people here.

“A lot of people felt we should have done two minutes silence at the matches. Some people felt we went too far in cancelling everything.

“There was a feeling here we had time in the calendar that we could give that respect.

Royal visit to Luton
The King will be crowned in Westminster Abbey on May 6 (Daniel Leal/PA)

“But it’s very unlikely we will cancel matches in May (for the King’s coronation).”

The FAW has confirmed the issue of royal patronage is currently “under review” following the death of the Queen.

It was reported by one media outlet last month that the Princess of Wales could take over the role as FAW patron, but that suggestion was strongly opposed by some Wales fans on social media.

Mooney said: “It is under review. We’re always looking to see what’s the right thing for the FAW to do, what’s the right thing for us as a country to do.

“At the moment we are doing a due diligence on the whole thing, what are the benefits for Welsh football.

“At the same time we don’t want to become an organisation that’s divisive. We want to be an organisation that’s inclusive to everybody.

“We’re very sensitive around these matters, and I think it’s fair to say we showed a lot of respect when the Queen passed away.

“Going forward we have to keep thinking about the evolution of the Association and we will have discussions to see what people’s views are.

Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace
It was reported last month that the Princess of Wales could succeed the Queen as patron of the Football Association of Wales (Victoria Jones/PA)

“What we must do is make sure we don’t do anything that is divisive and alienates people.

“We are a very broad church and we represent every political and historical spectrum in Cymru, and we must continue to do that.

“We will take our time in 2023 to look at it properly.

“Let’s gauge what’s happening around us, see what other organisations are doing and what is the appetite (to have royal patronage).”

