Crewe captain Luke Offord misses Leyton Orient’s visit through suspension

Crewe captain Luke Offord will sit out the visit of Sky Bet League Two leaders Leyton Orient through suspension.

The defender picked up a fifth booking this season in the 2-1 home defeat to Newport and serves a one-match ban.

Striker Connor Evans could feature after returning to an injury-hit Alex squad following a loan spell at Northern Premier League side Marine.

Chris Long (ankle), Callum Ainley (shoulder) and Courtney Baker-Richardson (hamstring) will not play again until next year.

Orient’s squad is close to full strength as the hectic festive programme approaches.

Defenders Adam Thompson and Rob Hunt have both built up their fitness after recent injuries and should be ready for the home game with Sutton on December 17.

O’s boss Richie Wellens could name the same side that swept aside Bradford 3-0 last week to open up a 14-point lead on fourth-placed Barrow.

Orient allowed forward Dan Nkrumah to join Welling on a one-month loan deal on Wednesday, the teenager seeking game-time following a knee injury.