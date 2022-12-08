St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown to stand down at end of season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steve Brown will stand down as St Johnstone chairman at the end of the season.

The club announced that Brown would take charge of his final annual general meeting on Friday.

The decision will mark the end of a 37-year family stint in the chair, since Geoff Brown took charge of the club in 1986 before making way for his son in 2011.

Steve Brown has overseen the club’s most successful era which has seen them win three major trophies and enjoy their longest spell in the top flight.

“We’ve had some great times and the cup successes in 2014 and 2021 will never leave me,” he said. “We’ve played in European football and we’ve had many, many top-six finishes.

“But I feel the time is right to stand down as chairman and I will go on May 31st of next year.

“This has been on my mind for some time. But when Covid-19 struck in March 2020 there was no way I could have stepped down then.

“I had to stay because I had a responsibility to the football club and to stand by it. It was an extremely challenging period and we needed sustained stability.

“The double cup win came the following season from (manager) Callum (Davidson) and the players and that was just amazing.

“Last season presented different challenges and it was all hands on deck to preserve our SPFL Premiership status.

“Now, I look around and see stability, on and off the park. We have some excellent people working here. The football club is in a really good place in many aspects.

“So, after 18 years on the board, 11 of which as chairman, it is the right time. I will not be staying on as a director. However, I will always be available if anyone at the football club ever needs me. I’m only a phone call away should any guidance be required.

“I will remain a Saints supporter. That will never change. And I’d also like to place on record my sincere thanks to our loyal fans for the backing they’ve given me during my tenure.”

Vice-chairman Charlie Fraser will also leave his role at the end of the season.

The other two members of the Saints board are former striker Roddy Grant and Peter Loudon.