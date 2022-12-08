Burton have no fresh injury worries ahead of Derby clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Burton appear to have no fresh fitness concerns ahead of Saturday’s League One clash with Derby at the Pirelli Stadium.

Adrian Mariappa missed the 1-1 draw at MK Dons last weekend having been nursing an injury.

Fellow defender Sam Hughes, who had been expected to sit the game out due to a thigh strain, was able to play the full duration.

It was a third successive draw in the league for Dino Maamria’s side, who have not won in five outings and are second-bottom of the table, five points adrift of safety.

Derby could have winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and defender Haydon Roberts back in their starting line-up.

The pair both returned to action after hamstring injuries by coming off the bench in the 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday last time out, while unused substitute Curtis Davies (knee) made it three players back in the matchday squad.

James Chester (calf) and Joseph Anang (arm) were still unavailable to Rams boss Paul Warne.

Both of seventh-placed Derby’s last two league games have been goalless draws, amid a six-match unbeaten run. They are outside the play-off places by a point, with a game in hand over sixth-placed Peterborough.