Teddy Jenks could miss out as Crawley host Hartlepool

Teddy Jenks was an early casualty of Matthew Etherington’s first game in charge of Crawley and could miss out on the visit of Hartlepool.

Jenks lasted just eight minutes of the victory over Swindon before being taken off after a heavy challenge, with James Tilley deputising from the bench.

Another substitute, teenage winger Tom Fellows, caught the eye in the second half and may have done enough to earn himself a starting spot.

Etherington is not expected to shake things up in defence following a solid showing and a clean sheet last time out.

Pools boss Keith Curle could ring the changes after a disappointing 5-0 defeat by Stockport last weekend.

Curle hinted that he was prepared to rotate his squad after a tame showing and the likes of Jack Hamilton, Wes McDonald, Mikael Ndjoli, Clark Oduor and Brody Paterson will be hoping to catch his attention.

Mouhamed Niang would be a welcome addition to the matchday group, but his hamstring injury may need a little more time before he is ready for first-team football.

Sunderland loanee Ellis Taylor could be on his way back to Wearside, having failed to find a way in under Curle.