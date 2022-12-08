Joe Mattock available for Harrogate against Northampton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harrogate have full-back Joe Mattock available at home to in-form Northampton in Sky Bet League Two.

Mattock missed the 4-1 win at Rochdale after being sent off in the FA Cup defeat to Hartlepool and Town boss Simon Weaver must now decide whether Kayne Ramsay retains his place in the starting line-up.

Jack Muldoon and Alex Pattison hope to be involved after injury, but Will Smith, Dior Angus, Max Wright, Matty Daly and Stephen Dooley remain out.

Saturday’s kick-off has been brought forward to 1pm to allow supporters to get home in good time to watch England’s World Cup quarter-final with France.

Northampton are without suspended midfielder Shaun McWilliams following his fifth yellow card of the season.

But Sam Sherring should be available after hobbling off during the second half of last weekend’s goalless draw at Tranmere.

Tyler Magloire and Ali Koiki are also edging their way back to full fitness after injury.

The third-placed Cobblers are unbeaten in seven league games, drawing four of those.