Rotherham without Peter Kioso against Bristol City

Rotherham will be without Peter Kioso as their Championship season resumes against Bristol City.

Kioso could be out for the rest of the year after suffering an ankle injury in the draw with Luton in November.

The four-week break has allowed Shane Ferguson, Georgie Kelly, Grant Hall and Tolaji Bola to recover from injuries and boss Matt Taylor says he is picking from the strongest squad of his short stint.

There could be a complication, however, as Taylor revealed several of the squad are battling an illness, which could put them at risk for the game.

Bristol City could have Kal Naismith back for the trip north.

The defender has been out since October with a calf injury but has played a full part in training this week and could feature at the New York Stadium.

However, Tomas Kalas (knee) remains out, though boss Nigel Pearson hopes to have him back before Christmas.

There has been bad news for Ayman Benarous, who has suffered a second ACL rupture and has been sidelined for the season.