Aidan White hoping for Rochdale recall when Stockport visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rochdale defender Aidan White is still waiting for a recall to the squad ahead of the visit of Stockport.

The former Leeds left-back was close to returning from an ankle injury for last weekend’s defeat to Harrogate.

However, manager Jim Bentley named an unchanged team and altered just one player in the matchday 18, with Rayhaan Tulloch coming into the squad for Jordan Scanlon.

Striker Tahvon Campbell and midfielder Liam Kelly remain unavailable due to foot injuries.

Stockport right-back Macauley Southam-Hales has been given the all-clear after a head injury in midweek.

The 26-year-old collided with an advertising hoarding during their FA Cup replay win over Charlton and while he has significant swelling to his neck, a CT scan has ruled out any serious issue.

On-loan Liverpool goalkeeper Vit Jaros is still absent, having missed the last eight matches with an ankle problem.

Joe Lewis, Chris Hussey and Antoni Sarcevic are all missing through injury.