Millwall could welcome back Tyler Burey after illness for Wigan visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Millwall could have winger Tyler Burey back in contention for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship match against Wigan.

Burey was not in the squad for the 3-0 defeat at Sunderland after illness had kept him out of training.

Midfielder Callum Styles picked up a calf problem after coming on as a substitute, so continues to be assessed.

Striker Benik Afobe has a knee problem which has sidelined him since the end of October, while Ryan Leonard has been out with a hamstring issue.

Kolo Toure will take charge of his first game as Wigan boss.

Leading scorer Will Keane could be back in contention having withdrawn from the Republic of Ireland squad during the international break due to an unspecified minor injury.

Defender Jack Whatmough was forced off during the last match before the World Cup with a hamstring issue, so could make a return to action.

Jason Kerr, though, will miss the rest of the season due to a serious knee injury, while fellow defenders Tom Pearce (ankle) and Ryan Nyambe (knee) and goalkeeper Ben Amos (ribs) all continue their own recovery.