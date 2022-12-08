Marcus Rashford meets one of his football idols – Thursday’s sporting social By Press Association December 8 2022, 6.12pm Marcus Rashford met former England and Manchester United star David Beckham in Qatar (Adam Davy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 8. Football Marcus Rashford met David Beckham. One of my football idols growing up! The meet-up was brief as I had recovery but hopefully we get to link up again soon. pic.twitter.com/xnhcP2Y5AT— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 8, 2022 Erling Haaland was pleased to be back. Good to be back! 🔵 #mancity pic.twitter.com/mhJpZsDYxv— Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) December 8, 2022 Many happy returns… Wishing @TheGeoffHurst a very happy birthday! 🏴 pic.twitter.com/KS4wU5u94t— England (@England) December 8, 2022 Happy birthday, @sterling7!See you back in camp soon ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CjF9FZIeiA— England (@England) December 8, 2022 2️⃣3️⃣ today 🎈Have a great birthday, @ReeceJames! pic.twitter.com/erPnmvVbC3— England (@England) December 8, 2022 A spectacular player who scored one of the best goals ever seen at Anfield 🙌Have a boss day, Terry 🥳 pic.twitter.com/TH6sbGfdoT— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 8, 2022 🫡 Our former frontman and current Director of Football.Happy Birthday, Sir Les! 💙🤍#QPR | #ForeverRs pic.twitter.com/JI4ZGfr6Cb— QPR FC (@QPR) December 8, 2022 England were preparing for the quarter-finals. Staying focused ahead of France 👊 pic.twitter.com/nO1o05Ik7T— England (@England) December 8, 2022 Clubs' Christmas festivities have come a long way. 🎄 #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/4NmzOT7Adw— Bristol Rovers CT (@BristolRoversCT) December 8, 2022 Oli McBurnie reveals a 'Potter masterclass'. Funny story about this game, gaffer had a meeting with us the morning of the game and said if we didn't win we weren't allowed on our Christmas doo that weekend…3-0 up after 25 minutes 🤣🤣 potter masterclass🤣😥 https://t.co/FnjhnxjPwo— Oli McBurnie (@oli_mcburnie) December 8, 2022 Goalkeepers' union. Are you ok @natthb13 😂🤜🏼🤛🏼 pic.twitter.com/joB1dmMYFX— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) December 8, 2022 Formula One George Russell attended a premiere. Great night with Ola, Sabine and Carmen at the @officialavatar premiere. pic.twitter.com/7u1XdfonTJ— George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) December 7, 2022 