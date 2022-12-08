Gillingham snatch last-gasp victory against 10-man Dagenham By Press Association December 8 2022, 10.00pm Hakeeb Adelakun snatched victory for Gillingham (Joe Giddens/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Hakeeb Adelakun was the last-gasp hero as Gillingham beat a determined 10-man Dagenham 3-2 in their FA Cup replay to reach the third round. The hosts struck deep into stoppage time after the visitors had equalised late on through George Saunders. With a home tie against 2021 FA Cup winners Leicester awaiting in the next round, both sides had chances in a hectic start. There are only 14 places between the two teams and it was the non-league club who struck first. Matt Robinson fired home a superb 20-yard strike in the 15th minute. But Ipswich loanee Elkan Baggott leapt highest to level just before the half-hour mark. Gillingham led for the first time when Max Ehmer headed home with 13 minutes left, and two minutes later Dagenham’s Harry Phipps was sent off for a studs-up challenge on Lewis Walker. The visitors seemingly salvaged extra time when Saunders rounded Jake Turner and scored from a tight angle. But there was late heartache when Adelakun finished off a flowing counter in the fifth minute of time added on. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 16 2 Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 2 3 Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight 4 Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed 2 5 10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our… 6 New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife 7 Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation 8 Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250 2 9 Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning 10 Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff More from The Courier Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show… St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he… Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at… 3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat… 4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable… ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath 2 3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44… Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire Editor's Picks ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire 3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44 YEARS to bolster survival hopes KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed dead TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please ‘Desperately tragic’: Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023 Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire Most Commented 1 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 2 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 3 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 4 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast 5 Sharp increase in drivers 'deliberately’ ignoring lights at Broughty Ferry level crossing 6 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 7 Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole 8 'Death of the town': St Andrews residents outraged at council's latest South Street vision 9 Perth residents demand change as they brace for more flooding in 2023 10 ALISTAIR HEATHER: I'm glad assisted dying wasn't an option when I didn't want to live