Tyler Roberts one of a number of returning players for QPR

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

QPR can welcome back a host of injured players when they host Burnley.

Tyler Roberts, Leon Balogun, Luke Amos and Stefan Johansen have all used the World Cup break to get fit.

On-loan Leeds striker Roberts is back from parent club Leeds where he was recovering from the calf injury which ruled him out of the Wales squad.

Paul Hall will be in temporary charge after Michael Beale quit as manager to join Rangers.

Connor Roberts is back with Burnley after his World Cup exploits with Wales.

Jay Rodriguez will be assessed while long-term absentee Ashley Westwood is back in training.

The Clarets also have sidelined duo Scott Twine and Darko Churlinov available.

Vincent Kompany’s side go into the weekend three points clear at the top of the Championship.