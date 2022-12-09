Swansea welcome back four players from World Cup for Norwich clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Swansea will welcome their four players who went to the World Cup back for the Sky Bet Championship visit of Norwich.

Ollie Cooper, Joe Allen and Ben Cabango all went to Qatar with Wales while Olivier Ntcham was in Cameroon’s squad.

Michael Obafemi and Harry Darling will be assessed as they are carrying knocks which kept them out of two friendly fixtures during the World Cup break.

Swans boss Russell Martin comes up against the team where he played for the best part of a decade and was also club captain.

Norwich are set to be without American forward Josh Sargent for the trip to south Wales.

Sargent picked up an ankle injury while playing for the United States in the World Cup, which ruled him out of the last-16 defeat to the Netherlands.

Defender Andrew Omobamidele (ankle) and Republic of Ireland forward Adam Idah (knee) are back in contention following injury lay-offs, but Chile midfielder Marcelino Nunez (hamstring) is doubtful.

Full-back Sam Byram (hamstring) and midfielder Jacob Sorensen (ankle) are closing in on a return, but forward Jonathan Rowe, who had been recovering from a shin problem, is facing another spell out with ankle ligament damage suffered while on a warm-weather training camp in Tampa.