Jonny Williams return a welcome boost for Swindon ahead of AFC Wimbledon match

Swindon head coach Scott Lindsey will have midfielder Jonny Williams available again for the Sky Bet League Two clash with AFC Wimbledon.

Wales international Williams, who is Town’s leading scorer with six goals, will add a much-needed attacking boost to the Robins’ line-up after World Cup duty.

But fellow midfielder Saidou Khan will miss out after being stretchered off in the 2-0 defeat to Crawley last week, although Lindsey hopes he will return to training next week.

Captain Angus MacDonald is set to return to the defence after playing in a midweek friendly against Newport. Forward Rushian Hepburn-Murphy should be fit enough for a place on the bench.

AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson has a player of his own back from the World Cup in Chris Gunter.

The Dons kept two clean sheets in the games that Wales full-back Gunter was in Qatar so Jackson, who was named the League Two manager of the month for November, may be reluctant to change a winning team.

Defenders Paul Osew and Lee Brown have built up their training after long-term injuries but the game will come too soon.

Striker Josh Davison scored nine goals in 21 appearances during a loan spell at Swindon last season and will be keen to impress on his return to the County Ground.