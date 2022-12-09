Abrar Ahmed’s seven-wicket haul helps put Pakistan on top against England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Abrar Ahmed’s seven-wicket haul helps put Pakistan on top against England

By Press Association
December 9 2022, 12.34pm Updated: December 9 2022, 1.12pm
Abrar Ahmed claimed seven England wickets (Anjum Naveed/AP)
Abrar Ahmed claimed seven England wickets (Anjum Naveed/AP)

Pakistan finished the opening day of the second Test against England on top after spinner Abrar Ahmed marked his debut with a seven-wicket first-innings haul.

Abrar claimed seven for 114 as England – after electing to bat in Multan – were bowled out for 281 before captain Babar Azam struck a fluent unbeaten 61 to guide his side to 107 for two at stumps.

The tourists had not deviated from their attacking brand of cricket which set up a thrilling conclusion to the first Test match in Rawalpindi, but this time Pakistan took wickets consistently on a pitch that ominously appeared to favour the spinners.

James Anderson took the only wicket of the day to fall to seam when he had Imam-ul-Haq caught behind by Ollie Pope for a duck from just the second ball he faced to leave Pakistan on five for one.

But Babar ensured they would not waste the good work done by Abrar with an innings including nine fours and a six and Pakistan will look to advance beyond England’s total as they bid to get back into the series.

Having been left out of the side for the first match, mystery spinner Abrar made the headlines, and had at one stage looked like becoming only the fourth player to take 10 wickets in a Test innings but he had to share the spoils as Zahid Mahmood took the last three.

Pakistan England Cricket
Ben Stokes is bowled by Abrar Ahmed (Anjum Naveed/AP)

His googly to Ben Stokes was the pick of his wickets as he successfully rattled through an English top-order who had dominated in the first Test.

The 24-year-old bowled a ball to the tourists’ captain that pitched on leg stump and turned sharply to hit the top of off, with a visibly stunned Stokes departing for 30.

Stokes had selected an extra seamer after it looked as though they were a fast-bowling option short at times in the first Test, but the pitch at Multan turned almost from the outset.

Although new to the international scene, in 14 first-class matches Abrar averages just 25.56, having taken 76 wickets.

Pakistan England Cricket
Abrar Ahmed celebrates the wicket of Zak Crawley (Anjum Naveed/AP)

He claimed five wickets in the morning session, firstly the scalp of Zak Crawley with only his fifth ball – and he finished the innings with the 12th best figures in a player’s debut Test innings.

Pope and Ben Duckett had scored half-centuries, but both fell to Abrar, with Pope caught attempting a reverse-sweep and Duckett trapped lbw.

Harry Brook sent a leading edge to mid-on to give Abrar his five-for with his debut wickets including Joe Root, both openers and Will Jacks.

Pakistan England Cricket
James Anderson celebrates the only wicket to fall to seam on day one (Anjum Naveed/AP)

Jack Leach was bowled reverse-sweeping his first ball and though Mark Wood blasted a useful 36 not out at number nine, Zahid (three for 63) wrapped things up with the wicket of Anderson.

After Anderson struck early, Leach claimed the second Pakistan wicket to fall when Abdullah Shafique edged to Pope for 14 and after a DRS review the original not out decision was overturned.

But an unbroken stand of 56 between Babar and Saud Shakeel left Pakistan in a strong position.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented