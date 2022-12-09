Wales midfielder Matt Smith returns as MK Dons take on Fleetwood By Press Association December 9 2022, 12.46pm Matt Smith was away with Wales at the World Cup (David Davies/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up MK Dons will have midfielder Matt Smith available for the Sky Bet League One match against Fleetwood. Smith was part of Wales’ World Cup squad in Qatar, although he did not play in any of the three group games. Midfielder Darragh Burns will be assessed after he limped out of last weekend’s draw against Burton in the first half with an ankle problem. Captain Dean Lewington also faces a fitness check having missed the Burton game, while forward Joshua Kayode (knee) remains sidelined. Fleetwood will be without defender Josh Earl for the trip to Stadium MK. Earl was shown a red card in the closing stages of the draw at Ipswich, so starts a suspension. Paddy Lane will be assessed after being forced off during the first half, so midfielder Dan Batty could come back into the side. Striker Carlos Mendes Gomes has missed the past two games through injury, while defenders Michael Devlin and Darnell Johnson also continue their own recovery. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 16 2 Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 2 3 Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight 4 Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed 2 5 10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our… 6 New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife 7 Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation 8 Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250 2 9 Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning 10 Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff More from The Courier Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show… St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he… Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at… 3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat… 4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable… ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath 2 3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44… Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire Editor's Picks ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire 3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44 YEARS to bolster survival hopes KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed dead TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please ‘Desperately tragic’: Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023 Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire Most Commented 1 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 2 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 3 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 4 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast 5 Sharp increase in drivers 'deliberately’ ignoring lights at Broughty Ferry level crossing 6 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 7 'Death of the town': St Andrews residents outraged at council's latest South Street vision 8 Perth residents demand change as they brace for more flooding in 2023 9 ALISTAIR HEATHER: I'm glad assisted dying wasn't an option when I didn't want to live 10 Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed