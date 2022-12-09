Wales midfielder Matt Smith returns as MK Dons take on Fleetwood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

MK Dons will have midfielder Matt Smith available for the Sky Bet League One match against Fleetwood.

Smith was part of Wales’ World Cup squad in Qatar, although he did not play in any of the three group games.

Midfielder Darragh Burns will be assessed after he limped out of last weekend’s draw against Burton in the first half with an ankle problem.

Captain Dean Lewington also faces a fitness check having missed the Burton game, while forward Joshua Kayode (knee) remains sidelined.

Fleetwood will be without defender Josh Earl for the trip to Stadium MK.

Earl was shown a red card in the closing stages of the draw at Ipswich, so starts a suspension.

Paddy Lane will be assessed after being forced off during the first half, so midfielder Dan Batty could come back into the side.

Striker Carlos Mendes Gomes has missed the past two games through injury, while defenders Michael Devlin and Darnell Johnson also continue their own recovery.