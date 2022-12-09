Ross Stewart in line to make Sunderland return against West Brom

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Striker Ross Stewart is set to feature in Sunderland’s squad for the first time in more than three months.

Stewart has been sidelined with a thigh injury since scoring twice in the 3-0 win over Rotherham on August 31.

Alex Pritchard and Luke O’Nien will be assessed after missing training on Thursday with minor injuries.

Dan Ballard has returned to full training but is unlikely to be risked, while Bailey Wright and Jewison Bennette could feature after returning from World Cup duty.

West Brom will check on the fitness of Grady Diangana.

The former West Ham winger picked up a knock in training but is expected to be available for the visitors.

The break has given Daryl Dike, Semi Ajayi and Karlan Grant the chance to get fit again.

Manager Carlos Corberan will be hoping to pick up from where his side left off in mid-November having secured three straight victories.