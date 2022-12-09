Historic Neymar goal celebrated despite Brazil exit – Friday’s sporting social By Press Association December 9 2022, 6.54pm Neymar (second right) scoring his record-equalling goal (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 9. Football Neymar claimed a share of Brazil history despite his team’s World Cup elimination. ⭐️ 77 international goals ⭐️🇧🇷 Neymar joins Pele at the top of Brazil's male goalscoring charts! #FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 9, 2022 ⚽️🇭🇷0⃣🆚1⃣🇧🇷 – #CROBRAOur Parisian @neymarjr equals Pelé as @CBF_Futebol's top scorer with 7⃣7⃣ goals 👏🏆 #𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗧𝗼𝗤𝗮𝘁𝗮𝗿 pic.twitter.com/pJSoKkhp51— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) December 9, 2022 Sensational goal for Brazil. Neymarvellous!— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) December 9, 2022 But Rio Ferdinand asked why Neymar did not take a penalty in the shoot-out against Croatia. Lads in the studio all speaking on how your best penalty taker can’t be left until last…he never takes a pen half the time….Neymar now left thinking what if🧐 #WorldCup #brazilvscroatia— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) December 9, 2022 Netherlands v Argentina – a fixture steeped in history. Tonight.. 🇳🇱-🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/TrogKblJDY— Johan Cruyff (@JohanCruyff) December 9, 2022 Bacary Sagna made a bold prediction. Whoever wins France – England will be the World Cup winner..😏. ALLEZ LES BLEUS !!!!💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 @equipedefrance— Bacary Sagna (@Sagnaofficial) December 9, 2022 History repeated for Gary Lineker. Of the 10 World Cups I’ve either played in or covered for the BBC, I’ve had tonsillitis at 3 of them. Bloody annoying but won’t stop me enjoying Argentina against Netherlands (I know, such a warrior 😂). @BBCOne at 6.30.— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) December 9, 2022 Everton were back at it. 🔙 to work! 💪 pic.twitter.com/QlRhhM7X7X— Everton (@Everton) December 9, 2022 Alex Greenwood was ready for the Manchester derby. See you Sunday Cityzens💙 pic.twitter.com/kgxY35uNR4— Alex Greenwood (@AlexGreenwood) December 9, 2022 Cricket The Barmy Army have been enjoying the day’s action in Pakistan. Afternoon session off to a flyer 👏#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/nlezmQSQhv— England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) December 9, 2022 And appreciated Ben Duckett’s sweeping. pic.twitter.com/cjsTHp6LEM— England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) December 9, 2022 Australia’s Glenn Maxwell was also engaged in the contest. Abrar getting all 10 here?? 🫣 #PAKvENG— Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) December 9, 2022 Jinxed it 🙈— Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) December 9, 2022 Snooker Two sporting heavyweights. Security sorted for today…and Joe 🥊 #sportsmanschristmaslunch pic.twitter.com/Fpm73FuTE4— Ronnie O'Sullivan (@ronnieo147) December 9, 2022 Darts Nathan Aspinall showed his skills on the oche. Oche Obstacle Course Challenge ⚽🏌️♂️🎯This should be easy for former goalkeeper, keen golfer and world number ten Nathan Aspinall and he's up next to take on the challenge… pic.twitter.com/1xUkiTsbCM— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 9, 2022 Already a subscriber? 