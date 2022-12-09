Michael Beale demands Rangers players ‘show me they want to be here’ in friendly By Press Association December 9 2022, 6.56pm Rangers manager Michael Beale has laid down a challenge to players (Steve Welsh/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up New Rangers manager Michael Beale has told his players they will all get a chance to stake their claim against Bayer Leverkusen. Beale wants his players to show their desire to be part of his Ibrox era when they play the German side in a friendly in Govan on Saturday. His first competitive match in charge will come five days later at home to Hibernian and he told Rangers TV: “Every player this weekend will be given an opportunity. Rangers players will get a run against Bayer Leverkusen this weekend (Steve Welsh/PA) “If I’m a fan, I wouldn’t look too closely at the team that starts and think, ‘that’s what the management team will go with against Hibs’. “I have told the players everyone will have an opportunity this weekend to show me they want to be part of things. “We don’t play friendlies. So it’s not going to be flying into tackles but I want it to be focused and intense and I want the players to show me they want to be here and the role that they can play. “Certainly in the attacking positions, where we have got a number of players, I am going to give everyone an opportunity to stake a claim.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze 2 Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire 3 Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire 4 Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed… 5 Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you 6 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath 2 7 Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care… 8 Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach 9 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 3 10 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 16 More from The Courier Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show… St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he… Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at… 3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat… 4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable… ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee 3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44… KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril 'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire Editor's Picks Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 Alan Soutar back working as a firefighter on New Year’s Day – as Arbroath darts hero rues ‘missed opportunity’ Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 SNP ‘hardball’ threat to take education powers from councils Q&A: Getting to know Albany Keith, owner of popular Dundee café FIKA Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed Kisses from Kinsley: Charity being launched in memory of brave Angus toddler 5 Dundee, Perth & Fife restaurants praised by our reviewers in 2022 Kinghorn Loony Dook: Best pictures as Fifers brave chilly Forth to see in 2023 New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire Most Commented 1 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 2 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 3 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 4 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast 5 Sharp increase in drivers 'deliberately’ ignoring lights at Broughty Ferry level crossing 6 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 7 'Death of the town': St Andrews residents outraged at council's latest South Street vision 8 Perth residents demand change as they brace for more flooding in 2023 9 ALISTAIR HEATHER: I'm glad assisted dying wasn't an option when I didn't want to live 10 Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed