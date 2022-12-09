Neil Harris set to make changes as Gillingham take on Bradford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gillingham boss Neil Harris is expected to make changes when his side bid to end their dire League Two run against Bradford on Sunday.

The Gills go into the game without a league win in nine attempts but they are boosted by Wednesday’s narrow 3-2 FA Cup win over Dagenham and Redbridge.

Forward Callum Harriott and midfielder Olly Lee both returned from injury as unused substitutes against the Daggers and will be hoping to feature.

Defender Dave Tutonda came through his first game since a knee operation in mid-October and will keep his place in the back line provided there are no ill effects.

Jamie Walker may be ready to make his first start of the season as Bradford aim to end a run of two straight losses.

The midfielder came on as a substitute in the recent Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Salford, and played for 30 minutes in last week’s 3-0 defeat at Leyton Orient.

Defender Romoney Crichlow could return to the Bantams side after a calf injury although boss Mark Hughes has expressed caution.

Crichlow, who is on loan from Huddersfield, has been a big miss at the back but may have to settle for a place on the bench.