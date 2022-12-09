Today at the World Cup: Croatia and Argentina reach semi-finals on penalties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Today at the World Cup: Croatia and Argentina reach semi-finals on penalties

By Press Association
December 9 2022, 10.14pm
Neymar was left in tears by Brazil’s exit (Nick Potts/PA)
Neymar was left in tears by Brazil’s exit (Nick Potts/PA)

Croatia caused the biggest shock of the World Cup so far by knocking out Brazil in a penalty shootout.

In the semi-finals they will take on Argentina, who needed their own shootout win over the Netherlands, while England continued preparations for their last-eight clash with France on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how Friday unfolded in Qatar.

Brazil pay the penalty

Croatia players celebrate their victory
Croatia players celebrate their victory (Mike Egerton/PA)

Croatia stunned favourites Brazil on penalties as the 2018 runners-up reached the World Cup semi-finals again.

Marquinhos hit the post and Dominik Livakovic saved Rodrygo’s spot-kick in the shootout as Croatia won 4-2 – with star man Neymar left in despair as the unused fifth penalty taker.

The Paris St Germain star equalled Pele’s Brazil scoring record with 77 FIFA-registered goals to give his side the lead in the first half of extra-time at Education City Stadium, only for Bruno Petkovic to level with four minutes left as the game ended 1-1.

Messi delivers

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring Argentina's second
Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring Argentina’s second (Peter Byrne/PA)

Lionel Messi avoided the same fate as Neymar – but only after a dramatic comeback from the Netherlands.

Argentina looked to be cruising through to the last four when Messi confidently converted a penalty in the 73rd minute having created the opening goal in the first half with a sublime through ball for Nahuel Molina.

But Wout Weghorst pulled one back within five minutes and then tucked away a brave and clever short free-kick deep into 10 minutes of injury time to make it 2-2.

Extra-time brought more chances for Argentina but no goals and it was goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez who proved the hero with two saves in the shootout.

Kane and able

Harry Kane during a press conference on Friday
Harry Kane during a press conference on Friday (Martin Rickett/PA)

England fully believe they can win the World Cup, according to captain Harry Kane.

Gareth Southgate’s men are looking to go all the way after losing in the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the final of the European Championship last summer.

“We lost in the Euros by a couple of kicks of the ball and we have entered this tournament believing we can win and it is about trying to push on,” said Kane.

“We go into the (France) game with more belief than we did in 2018. We know that we’re a very good team and there are good teams in this tournament. If we did lose tomorrow, we would be as disappointed as anyone.”

Ronaldo a team player

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) started on the bench against Switzerland
Cristiano Ronaldo (left) started on the bench against Switzerland (Martin Rickett/PA)

Portugal boss Fernando Santos admitted Cristiano Ronaldo was unhappy about being left out of the starting line-up but denied he threatened to leave the World Cup.

The veteran forward only came on in the closing stages of the 6-1 win over Switzerland in the last 16, and Portuguese media claimed Ronaldo was ready to walk out on his team-mates.

But Santos said ahead of their clash with Morocco on Saturday: “We met and I explained why he would not be one of the starters. Cristiano, for obvious reasons, was not very happy about it. He has always been a starting player.

“He said, ‘Do you really think it’s a good idea?’ But we had a normal conversation. I explained my viewpoints, he accepted. He has never told me he wanted to leave our national team.”

Sterling returns

Raheem Sterling (left) pictured with Conor Coady as he returned to England training
Raheem Sterling (left) pictured with Conor Coady as he returned to England training (Martin Rickett/PA)

Raheem Sterling was back in Qatar on Friday and training with his England team-mates – but he may not be in contention to start against France.

The 28-year-old Chelsea forward did not feature in the last-16 win over Senegal and flew home amid concerns over his family’s wellbeing following an incident at his home in Surrey.

England boss Southgate said: “He wanted to train today. Normally we wouldn’t do that, with him having been on a long flight, but it was a lighter session. He will be involved tomorrow, but what that looks like I have got to decide.”

Picture of the day

Brazil players react after defeat to Croatia
Brazil players react after defeat to Croatia (Mike Egerton/PA)

Tweet of the day

Up next

Quarter-finals
Saturday, December 10
Morocco v Portugal (1500GMT, ITV1)
England v France (1900GMT, ITV1)

