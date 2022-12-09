Kolo Toure says brother Yaya will follow him into management when time is right

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kolo Toure says brother Yaya will follow him into management when time is right

By Press Association
December 9 2022, 10.32pm
Kolo Toure (right) and brother Yaya (left) during their playing days at Liverpool and Manchester City respectively (Lynne Cameron/PA).
Kolo Toure (right) and brother Yaya (left) during their playing days at Liverpool and Manchester City respectively (Lynne Cameron/PA).

New Wigan boss Kolo Toure says his brother Yaya is “preparing well” in Tottenham’s youth academy and will make the jump into management when the time is right.

Former Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Ivory Coast defender Kolo, having been part of Brendan Rodgers’ coaching staff at Celtic and Leicester for the last five years, took charge of the Latics last week on a three-and-a-half-year contract for his first managerial role.

Younger brother Yaya was linked with the vacancy created by Leam Richardson’s sacking, with reports that he spoke to Wigan but decided he did not want to be considered for the job.

Yaya Toure in 2018 (Martin Rickett/PA).
Yaya Toure left Manchester City in 2018 (Martin Rickett/PA)

The 39-year-old midfielder, who left City in 2018 after eight seasons with the club and last played professionally in 2019 for Qingdao Huanghai, has been working with Spurs since late 2021 and was given a full-time position within their academy during the summer.

Kolo said: “Like a lot of other coaches, managers, I think his name was linked. I don’t know too much about it.

“He’s preparing his badges at the moment and then when the time will come…

“We spoke a little bit about it but he is focusing on his job right now with Tottenham.

“I’m sure he will have the opportunity. He is preparing himself very well there. It’s all about the process, prepare and then jump at the right time, when he feels ready.”

When asked why he thought it has taken so long for there to be an African manager in English football, Toure – whose first game as Wigan boss comes with the Championship strugglers facing Millwall away on Saturday – said: “I don’t know, honestly. It’s just about the timing, the opportunity.

“For me the opportunity came and I went for it. It could’ve been somebody else, it could’ve been Yaya.

“I’ve been in the country for 20 years and I think people know me in the country quite well. Maybe most of the African players, when they finished they went back to their country.

Kolo Toure (right) with Brendan Rodgers (centre) during his time at Leicester (Nick Potts/PA).
Kolo Toure, right, joined Wigan after time as part of Brendan Rodgers', centre, coaching staff at Celtic and Leicester (Nick Potts/PA)

“I stayed here, that’s why maybe people know more about me, and I stayed in the game as well, working with Brendan Rodgers.”

Toure played under Arsene Wenger at Arsenal and Roberto Mancini at City before then completing his playing career with stints under Rodgers – the man he has described as his “mentor” – at Liverpool and Celtic and moving into coaching alongside the Northern Irishman.

And the 41-year-old said: “I take a little bit from each of them. Each of them has strengths, and then you pick.

“The one I’ve been working with on a coaching basis is Brendan Rodgers, and for me he is a top manager, very intelligent, very well organised, very disciplined and he makes his teams play great football.

“(Wenger and Mancini) are different (to each other). They manage people differently, but one thing I can assure you of is that they are top guys, and they are top pros, they want their players to be in the best condition every time they go out and play the games.”

