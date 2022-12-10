Super League derby with Man City good test for us – Man Utd boss Marc Skinner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Super League derby with Man City good test for us – Man Utd boss Marc Skinner

By Press Association
December 10 2022, 11.26am
Marc Skinner leads Manchester United into the derby against City on Sunday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Marc Skinner leads Manchester United into the derby against City on Sunday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner says Sunday’s Women’s Super League derby with Manchester City will be a good test of his side’s progress.

United, who are second in the WSL table, head to the Etihad Stadium aiming to build on the recent impressive win at Arsenal last month.

They come up against a side who are aiming to make it 10 consecutive wins in all competitions and Skinner says this will show where United are at.

“Manchester City have the capability to be able to go on a run like that,” Skinner said. “I think it was Chelsea that they last lost a game to and if you look at the league, Chelsea was the last one we lost to.

“So it will be an interesting summary and event to see where we’re at. But I have a lot of respect for our neighbours and what they do and what they’ve achieved, but that comes back to us planning extra and making sure we do our business.

“Regardless, I think as much as we know they can go on a run, we have to make sure we put in a performance to stop that.”

Fourth-placed City will draw level on points with their neighbours with victory and boss Gareth Taylor will be able to call on Lauren Hemp.

Lauren Hemp is back in action after a recent thigh injury
Lauren Hemp is back in action after a recent thigh injury (Tim Goode/PA)

Hemp has struggled with a thigh injury in recent weeks but came off the bench during the midweek League Cup win over Liverpool.

Taylor said: “Lauren’s fine. She’s in a good place.

“You saw when she came on, she was confident and contributed within a couple of minutes with an assist for Mary (Fowler). She’s in a good place.”

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes says her side are used to tight turnarounds as they return to action after midweek Champions League duty.

Chelsea drew 1-1 with Real Madrid on Thursday night and must recover in time to face Reading.

“I mean it is a tight turnaround but we are used to doing it,” Hayes said. “It doesn’t make it easier, but I always think playing away from home on a Thursday then playing at home on Sunday at least makes it like a little more palatable.

“But we have got the experience of doing that and I think everybody in the squad trains at a really, really good level and that we have such great players that we can cope with this type of game.

“We are at Kingsmeadow and we know Reading are doing well, but like I said, for us, we need to analyse our stuff and make sure from the start that we are at a better level than we were on Thursday.”

Seventh-placed Tottenham host West Ham at Brisbane Road looking to respond after last Sunday’s defeat at Reading.

Victory for Rehanne Skinner’s side would see them leapfrog their London rivals.

Rehanne Skinner during training
Rehanne Skinner’s Tottenham face West Ham this weekend (Bradley Collyer/PA)

She said: “We have to try and make sure we do bounce back from the weekend but knowing the players and the way they approach things, they are not happy and certainly there will be a response.

“Definitely in a local derby against a London club, it is always a good battle. It has gone both ways whenever we’ve played them so it is a tough test and a challenge but one everyone always looks forward to.”

Elsewhere, Brighton host Everton, Liverpool take on Leicester and Arsenal travel to Aston Villa.

