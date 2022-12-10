Harry Brook and Ben Duckett steer England into dominant position on day two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry Brook and Ben Duckett steer England into dominant position on day two

By Press Association
December 10 2022, 12.10pm Updated: December 10 2022, 12.12pm
Harry Brook, left, and Ben Duckett, right, piled on the runs for England (Anjum Naveed/AP)
Harry Brook, left, and Ben Duckett, right, piled on the runs for England (Anjum Naveed/AP)

Harry Brook and Ben Duckett steered England into a dominant position as the tourists extended their lead over Pakistan to 281 at the end of the second day in Multan.

On Friday Duckett had said debutant Abrar Ahmed – who took seven wickets in the first innings – was just a leg spinner with a googly, but the Nottinghamshire batter became the 24-year-old’s 10th scalp of the match in the evening session on day two.

Duckett went to pull a ball which stayed low and was bowled for 79 by Abrar, who became the 18th player in men’s Test cricket to take 10 wickets in their first match.

England’s Ben Duckett, left, is bowled out by Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed
England's Ben Duckett, left, is bowled out by Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed (Anjum Naveed/AP)

Duckett had already had a stroke of fortune on 69 when he parried a long hop straight to midwicket at a very catchable height, but he was put down by Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Brook brought up a half-century of his own and finished the day on 74 not out having looked confident and comfortable at the crease, with Ben Stokes also unbeaten on 16 having come in at number seven.

Ollie Pope, who came in at number six after being given a longer break following his spell as wicketkeeper, was run out for four attempting a suicidal run and was unable to get back into his ground.

Despite their attacking brand of cricket since Stokes took over as captain, there was a markedly more measured approach in the second innings, with the game already into the third innings on only the second day.

England lost their first wicket early, with Zak Crawley run out when taking a risky and unnecessary single with the tourists 11 for one.

The opener was run out by Abrar, who continued his memorable debut at Multan, but fortunately for the tourists it did not spark a significant collapse.

Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique takes the catch of England’s Joe Root
Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique takes the catch of England's Joe Root (Anjum Naveed/AP)

Will Jacks came in at number three and became Abrar’s eighth wicket of the match when he was bowled swiping across the line for just four.

Joe Root fell to Abrar for a second time in the match, for 21 in the final wicket before tea.

The Yorkshireman had been looking relatively comfortable against the mystery spinner, but was caught by a stunning one-handed diving catch from Abdullah Shafique at short leg.

The on-field umpire reviewed the catch, but replays showed the fielder had expertly just managed to get his hands underneath the ball, despite his momentum going the other way.

In the morning session, England made crucial inroads as Pakistan collapsed from 107 for two overnight to being bowled out for 202 at lunch.

The wickets fell rapidly throughout the morning session, with Jack Leach capitalising on a turning pitch to finish with four wickets for 98 runs as the hosts lost eight wickets for just 60 runs.

Saud Shakeel had just brought up his half-century but finished with an attritional 63 from 106 deliveries and became Leach’s 100th Test scalp – with the spinner becoming the 49th English cricketer to reach the milestone.

As part of the hosts’ collapse, England took three wickets for no runs as part of a spell of five wickets for 11, before Mark Wood wrapped up the tail to allow England the luxury of being able to take their time to score runs and try and take wickets across multiple sessions.

