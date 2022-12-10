Conor Chaplin helps Ipswich to win over Peterborough

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A brace from Conor Chaplin helped high-flying Ipswich to record a 2-1 victory over promotion rivals Peterborough.

It was the fourth defeat on the trot for the visitors, whose goal came from Frankie Kent, while the Town headed to the top of the table.

Chaplin put Town ahead following a pinpoint cross from Sam Morsy but the visitors almost equalised in the 27th minute when a free kick from 35 yards by Jonson Clark-Harris struck the top of the bar.

Kent drew the sides level four minutes later. He squeezed home a header from a Kwame Poke cross following a short corner routine.

Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton’s knees came to the rescue when he kept out a Clarke-Harris effort but Chaplin put the Town in front in the 58th minute with a strike from the centre of the penalty area following a corner from Leif Davis.

Referee Ollie Yates turned down a penalty appeal for Ipswich when Davis appeared to be sandwiched by two Peterborough defenders and Freddie Ladapo had the ball in the net in the 88th minute but the effort was ruled offside.