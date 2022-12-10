Steve Cotterill says he saw goals coming ahead of win over Bolton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Psychic Steve Cotterill predicted goals for strike pair Rob Street and Christian Saydee and both delivered in this frantic 3-2 comeback victory over Bolton.

Defender Chey Dunkley headed a stoppage-time winner as the visitors folded after Dion Charles’ double put them in command entering the final stretch.

Saydee’s third goal of his loan spell from Bournemouth levelled the contest 12 minutes from time while fellow loanee Street’s first since his temporary switch from Crystal Palace came after only 87 seconds.

“I said in the dressing room before the game I fancied the pair of them to score,” said Cotterill after a second successive home win.

“I was basing that on what they were like in the week. I think Rob needed it more than Christian. Hopefully, that can be the start to give him the confidence to go on and score more.

“But I thought Christian was incredible. His performance was top drawer and that’s probably his best game for us. Chey’s header for his goal was immense.

“I don’t know how he managed to jump that high and then head it down.

“It was a great win and we must not overlook they are a good team. They are also the kings of late goals so for us to put it on them late on was good.”

Dunkley’s dramatic winner, in the second minute of stoppage-time, led to frustration in the visiting ranks with Dapo Afolayan visibly angered after the final whistle by a touchline flashpoint.

“I don’t know what that was about,” said Cotterill. “I noticed a few people running around.

“Even if I had seen it, I would probably tell you I hadn’t but I genuinely didn’t see it.”

Bolton boss Ian Evatt said: “Dapo said he was kicked by one of their players. There were comments flying around at the end which were inappropriate.

“But I don’t want to see my players get involved in tunnel discussions because it is just nonsense.

“It is airy fairy, pushing and shoving. I want my team to fight on the pitch but in the right way and we lost that game in the last 10 minutes.”

Evatt was certainly more annoyed with his team’s late capitulation, defensively undone by two set-pieces.

“For 75 minutes, we were in complete control. So, it hurts because we should never have lost.

“We lost the game because we didn’t deal well enough with two set plays. If you come to places like this and don’t do the basics well enough for 90 minutes you get your noses blooded. That’s what happened in the last 10 minutes.”

Charles cancelled out Street’s goal after 12 minutes and squeezed in a 71st-minute penalty for Dunkley’s foul on Afolayan. But after being denied a potential second spot kick, Wanderers imploded in the closing stages.