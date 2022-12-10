Myles Peart-Harris nets Forest Green winner in derby victory over Cheltenham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Myles Peart-Harris’ second-half goal secured a 1-0 home victory for Forest Green over Cheltenham in the first-ever Sky Bet League One Gloucestershire derby.

The Brentford loanee headed in Harry Boyes’ free-kick in the 75th minute to seal Rovers’ second league win in succession.

They were on top for much of the first half, with Josh March seeing a shot deflected wide in the 12th minute after Kyle McAllister seized on a loose pass.

A high ball was not dealt with by visiting goalkeeper Luke Southwood, under pressure from Connor Wickham, but Sean Long cleared from inside the six-yard box a minute later.

Southwood parried a low drive from Peart-Harris, also keeping out Oliver Casey’s header from McAllister’s free-kick.

Peart-Harris was denied by Southwood again in the 28th minute

Cheltenham improved before half-time, with Dan Nlundulu unable to convert after Long’s throw-in.

Nlundulu then forced Casey into an error and Luke McGee had to save from Alfie May with his legs.

Josh March had a chance from a tight angle after Southwood could only push a cross into his path, but Rovers scored their deserved winner and held on comfortably.