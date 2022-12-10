Amadou Mbengue brings Coventry back down to earth with winning goal for Reading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Amadou Mbengue brings Coventry back down to earth with winning goal for Reading

By Press Association
December 10 2022, 4.08pm
Amadou Mbengue scored Reading’s winner (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Amadou Mbengue scored Reading’s winner (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Coventry’s impressive progress in the Sky Bet Championship prior to the World Cup break came to an abrupt halt on their return to action as they lost 1-0 at Reading.

In a cagey first half, both goalkeepers were called into action to maintain the 0-0 scoreline.

Reading’s Joe Lumley saved well from Callum O’Hare while Coventry’s Ben Wilson kept out a fine Yakou Meite header.

Coventry went behind 12 minutes into the second period, when Frenchman Amadou Mbengue was on hand to nod in his first Reading goal.

And City, try as they did, were unable to force a fightback as the hosts held on with relative ease.

Coventry had won seven of their nine matches before the Qatar break, including their last four without conceding a goal, to move from bottom of the Championship to 11th place.

Reading went into the World Cup recess in poor form, with only two wins from 10 games.

But they had won their last outing, 2-1 at Hull in mid-November thanks to a last-gasp Ryan Longman own goal.

Coventry started sluggishly and were penned deep in their half for much of the opening exchanges.

However, Reading were unable to capitalise on their dominance and City were soon able to make headway forward.

It was the hosts, though, who created the first opportunity, when Tom Ince found some space 20 yards out.

But his attempt was wildly off target and failed to trouble Wilson.

Reading lost centre-back Tom Holmes to injury after 14 minutes, after he had twice received treatment on the pitch, and he was replaced by Tom McIntyre.

City sensed Reading might be vulnerable and reshaped their defence, but Ben Sheaf drove high over when well positioned.

And as the visitors upped the tempo, O’Hare produced a fine low save from Lumley.

Just before the break, Coventry won a dangerous free-kick on the edge of the home area – only for Gustavo Hamer to fire his set-piece effort narrowly wide.

Reading replied immediately, with Wilson having to move smartly to keep out a glancing header from Meite from an Ince cross.

Coventry emerged the more lively team after half-time, with defender Michael Rose unlucky not to break the deadlock when he nodded a Hamer corner against the back post.

Lumley then had to react well to keep out an effort from O’Hare.

But City’s endeavours came to nought and they fell behind in the 57th minute following an Ince corner.

McIntyre nodded it on and Mbengue pounced from close range, heading in off the underside of the crossbar.

Coventry tried to mount a late comeback but attempts from Sheaf and Callum Doyle from long distance failed to trouble Lumley.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented