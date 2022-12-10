‘US soccer family heartbroken’ after American journalist Grant Wahl dies aged 48

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tributes have been paid to American journalist Grant Wahl, who died while covering Friday’s World Cup quarter-final between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was 48.

Wahl was one of the most prominent American journalists, known not just for his coverage of football but other sports also, famously being the reporter behind LeBron James’ ‘Chosen One’ cover on Sports Illustrated.

“The entire US soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl,” US Soccer said in a statement.

U.S. Soccer Statement On The Passing Of Grant Wahl: pic.twitter.com/CBp1mCK1mQ — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) December 10, 2022

Noting Wahl’s commitment to covering important subjects, the statement added: “Grant’s belief in the power of the game to advance human rights was, and will remain, an inspiration to all.”

Wahl devoted lots of his coverage to the human rights issues surrounding the World Cup and earlier in the tournament tweeted that he had been detained for trying to enter a game wearing a rainbow pride shirt.

“It is with disbelief and immense sadness that I have been made aware of the passing of renowned sports journalist Grant Wahl, while reporting on a quarter-final match during the World Cup in Qatar,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said.

“Only some days ago, Grant was recognised by FIFA and AIPS for his contribution to reporting on eight consecutive World Cups, and his career also included attendance at several Women’s World Cups, as well as a host of other international sporting events. His love for football was immense and his reporting will be missed by all who follow the global game.”

LeBron James offered his remembrance of journalist Grant Wahl tonight in Philadelphia. Wahl, who died at the age of 48 while covering the World Cup in Qatar, wrote the first Sports Illustrated cover story on James – “The Chosen One” – when LeBron was still a teenager. pic.twitter.com/mZIMx1TJiB — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 10, 2022

James – in comments reported by ESPN – said of the man who wrote the first SI cover story about him: “I’m very fond of Grant and having that cover shoot – me being a teenager and him covering that, it was a pretty cool thing. And he was always pretty cool to be around. It’s a tragic loss.”

Writing on Twitter, Leeds’ American head coach Jesse Marsch said that “soccer in America would not be where it is today without the investment Grant made in reporting, educating and telling vital stories”.

Tonight we pay tribute to Grant Wahl at his assigned seat in Al Bayt Stadium. He should have been here. Our thoughts remain with his wife Céline, his family, and his friends at this most difficult time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8j5pTQOrHe — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) December 10, 2022

FIFA remembered Wahl at Saturday night’s quarter-final between England and France, with flowers and his picture placed where he would have been sitting in the press box.

The governing body said on Twitter: “Tonight we pay tribute to Grant Wahl at his assigned seat in Al Bayt Stadium. He should have been here. Our thoughts remain with his wife Celine, his family, and his friends at this most difficult time.”