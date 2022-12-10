Stevenage held by Mansfield in League Two stalemate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stevenage and Mansfield were forced to share the spoils as the promotion hopefuls played out a gritty 0-0 draw at the Lamex Stadium.

Neither side created much in the way of chances in a game bereft of quality and littered with free-kicks rather than free-flowing moves.

The best chance of the first half came within two minutes, Rhys Oates capitalising on hesitation from Carl Piergianni to race through on goal, but his poked effort was well-blocked by the onrushing Taye Ashby-Hammond.

Boro then thought they had taken the lead 10 minutes later, but Jamie Reid’s flicked finish after a mix-up at the back from the Stags was adjudged offside.

The visitors were much the better side in the second half, roared on by their vocal travelling support, but failed to trouble Ashby-Hammond in the Stevenage goal.

The best chance of the game fell to the hosts with just minutes left but Luke Norris was unable to steer home after pinball in the box following a Danny Rose cross, leaving both sides to settle for a point.