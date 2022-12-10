Altrincham run goes on with win at Maidstone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Altrincham stretched their unbeaten Vanarama National League run to five games with a 3-2 victory over Maidstone at Gallagher Stadium.

The visitors took a 19th-minute lead when Josh Lundstram was afforded too much space in the penalty area and fired home from close range.

Toby Mullarkey came close to doubling the lead when he dragged a shot narrowly wide but the hosts were level two minutes before the break after Regan Booty converted from the spot following a handball in the box.

Roarie Deacon almost put Maidstone ahead early in the second half but saw his fierce effort from 20 yards come back off the crossbar.

Altrincham restored their lead in the 64th minute with another close-range finish as Connor Jennings turned the ball home.

Chris Conn-Clarke stretched the lead when he fired beyond Yusuf Mersin before Booty tapped home a late consolation.