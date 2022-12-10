Dorking pay penalty as Kabongo Tshimanga scores from spot in Chesterfield win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chesterfield climbed into third place in the Vanarama National League following a 3-1 home win over Dorking.

Kabongo Tshimanga, who was twice denied by good saves from Dorking goalkeeper Joe Walsh, made no mistake from the penalty spot having been fouled in first-half stoppage time.

Walsh foiled Liam Mandeville early in the second half with another superb stop before Dorking levelled just before the hour, James McShane starting and finishing a move for his 14th goal of the season.

But two late quickfire goals ensured a fifth successive home league win for Chesterfield and left Dorking without a victory on their travels in eight.

Armando Dobra tapped in a cross from Jeff King at the back post six minutes from time and substitute Joe Quigley wrapped up the points moments later with a finish into the bottom corner.