Aaron Collins hits late winner for Bristol Rovers against Port Vale

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton was able to celebrate his 100th game in charge in style as Aaron Collins’ late strike gave his side a 1-0 win over Port Vale at The Memorial Ground.

It had looked as though Barton’s landmark afternoon was destined to end in frustration until Collins took centre stage after 87 minutes, expertly beating Vale goalkeeper Jack Stevens with a left-footed shot from just outside the penalty box.

Earlier, Barton had watched on as on-loan Middlesbrough striker Josh Coburn was denied twice in one-on-one situations with Stevens and Scott Sinclair blew a chance before Collins grabbed an 11th goal this season which underlined his Wales international credentials.

For former Rovers boss Darrell Clarke, it was a case of what might have been as Vale skipper Tom Conlon would have broken the deadlock shortly before Collins’ goal but for a brilliant James Belshaw fingertip save.