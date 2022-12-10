Zian Flemming earns Millwall draw to deny Kolo Toure win in first Wigan game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Zian Flemming earns Millwall draw to deny Kolo Toure win in first Wigan game

By Press Association
December 10 2022, 5.14pm
Zian Flemming’s equaliser earned Millwall a point at home to Wigan (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Zian Flemming’s equaliser earned Millwall a point at home to Wigan (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Kolo Toure had to settle for a point on his managerial debut as Wigan and Millwall played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in the Sky Bet Championship at the Den.

Will Keane put the Latics into the lead after 33 minutes when firing home from the centre of the box into a virtually empty net, with Millwall goalkeeper George Long cruelly deceived by a series of deflected efforts.

It did not take long, however, for the home side to respond and Zian Flemming smashed home with a sensational volley after Tom Bradshaw’s clever chest down.

It was a frustrating afternoon for the Lions, who have aspirations on the play-offs but were held by a Wigan side struggling at the foot of the table.

New Wigan boss Toure almost enjoyed the perfect start when James McClean cut inside and saw his cross deflected into the path of Nathan Broadhead, who forced a good save from Long inside the first minute.

The first few moments proved to be very open and it was almost Millwall who opened the scoring after just three minutes, but a tame effort from Mason Bennett was easily held by Jamie Jones.

Those early moments seemed to be the two defences seeing off the cobwebs after the mid-season break, and quite soon chances became a rarity.

Millwall, who began the day in eighth after a 4-2 win away at Preston last time out were causing significant problems, with Bradshaw, Flemming and Bennett giving the Wigan defence a real test.

It was Bennett’s cross that almost caused Jones problems, tipping it over the bar after a deflection, but the Latics were strong on the counter attack and, when Callum Lang sped away down the right, Murray Wallace was forced to bring him down and take a yellow card.

Jones was once again called upon when Bradshaw was played through by Flemming and saw his attempt to poke home saved by the Wigan goalkeeper.

The Lions were starting to get into the ascendency, but it was the away side who took the lead when Keane calmly slotted home his effort after a good run from Broadhead saw the ball pinballing around the penalty area and fall at the feet of a grateful Keane.

Andreas Voglsammer had an incredible chance to almost immediately level the scores when Bennett put in a nigh-on perfect ball, but he headed over from close range.

The Millwall fans did not have long to wait, though, and, just seven minutes after conceding, they levelled the scores through Flemming’s magical volley.

Flemming’s free-kick shortly after half-time was well saved by Jones, but it proved to be a second half of very few chances and both sides had to take a draw to mark their return to league action.

