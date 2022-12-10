Birthday boy Daniel Batty nets late Fleetwood winner in comeback at MK Dons

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Birthday boy Daniel Batty celebrated in style as he fired Fleetwood to a memorable late 2-1 League One comeback win at MK Dons.

Batty, who turned 25, bagged his first goal in four months to secure the Cod Army a first away win since October.

Carl Johnston had earlier broken his duck for the Lancashire club to cancel out Warren O’Hora’s opener.

It was a fourth game unbeaten on the road for Scott Brown’s side, who looked destined to settle for a 12th draw of the season.

Fleetwood goalkeeper Jay Lynch produced a good save to deny Nathan Holland after he raced clear early on.

And Holland fired just over the crossbar on the stroke of half-time.

The Dons struck seven minutes into the second half as Jack Tucker nodded Josh McEachran’s cross into the path of Irishman O’Hora to open the scoring.

Holland was again frustrated by Lynch after cutting inside, however Johnston’s stunning curling strike levelled the scores with 18 minutes to go.

And it was Batty who won it right at the very end to earn a birthday winner.