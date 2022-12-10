Callum McGregor gets valuable minutes as Celtic lose training game with Rennes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou was delighted to get Callum McGregor back on the pitch after his captain played in a training-ground game against Rennes.

McGregor played 78 minutes in the Algarve as Celtic rounded off their warm-weather training camp with a 4-3 defeat.

The midfielder suffered a knee injury against RB Leipzig on October 5 and is now in line for his competitive comeback when Celtic travel to Aberdeen next Saturday following the World Cup break.

Postecoglou told Celtic TV after the match: “There were some good bits, some not-so-good bits but overall it’s been a good week of training for us.

“The boys have worked hard and probably felt the effects of it in (the) game at times, but overall it was a positive week.

“We got some minutes into the players, particularly Callum McGregor and Carl Starfelt who haven’t played a lot recently and they have all come through it really well.”

New signing Yuki Kobayashi replaced Starfelt in the 78th minute while academy players Rocco Vata and Bosun Lawal also got off the bench as Postecoglou fielded 22 players.

“It’s been a bit early for him (Kobayashi) and it’s just an introduction and we’ve got a good three weeks before he’s even available to play,” Postecoglou said.

“It’s just been a case of him getting to know the lads and how we train and as always the boys have been really good and the next few weeks it’s about getting up to speed.”

All the goals came in the first half with Kyogo Furuhashi and Matt O’Riley (two) on target for Celtic.