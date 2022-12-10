York win at Woking despite new manager’s absence

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

York overcame the absence of their new manager and a second-half red card to claim a 2-0 victory at high-flying Woking.

David Webb should have been in the York dugout for the first time at the Laithwaite Community Stadium but was hospitalised with a lung infection on Wednesday after contracting Covid-19.

Assistant Michael Morton – himself a new arrival at the club – took the reins in Webb’s absence and saw his side start brightly, with Luke James and Michael Duckworth both going close.

James Daly fired wide for Woking midway through the half, but it was the visitors who broke the deadlock just short of the hour mark when Sam Sanders headed home from a corner.

The Minstermen lost Fraser Kerr to a red card for a challenge on Rhys Browne three minutes later, and Padraig Amond hit a post as Woking chased an equaliser.

But York wrapped up victory through Lenell John-Lewis in the 89th minute as Woking slipped out of the top three.