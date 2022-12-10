AFC Wimbledon extend unbeaten run to eight after draw at Swindon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

AFC Wimbledon extended their unbeaten run to eight matches as they secured a 0-0 draw at Swindon.

Wimbledon were almost gifted an early goal as Sol Brynn slipped as he looked to kick the ball out, and it went straight to Ethan Chislett, but his shot lacked power and allowed the goalkeeper to get up and deal with it.

Swindon controlled the play in the first half and had their best chance after 40 minutes when Jonny Williams received the ball in the centre and was allowed time, but he fired over.

Ayoub Assal looked to play a cross in after 53 minutes, which Brynn came out well to take, before dropped the catch with Chislett sniffing around, but Frazer Blake-Tracy got between him and the ball and could clear.

Nik Tzanev came to the rescue for the Dons after 66 minutes as Ronan Darcy touched back a floated cross for Tyrese Shade and his first-time effort required quick reactions from the goalkeeper.