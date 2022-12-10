Matt Crooks nets late winner as Middlesbrough strike back against 10-man Luton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Matt Crooks nets late winner as Middlesbrough strike back against 10-man Luton

By Press Association
December 10 2022, 5.26pm
Matt Crooks (left) netted a late winner for Middlesbrough (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Matt Crooks (left) netted a late winner for Middlesbrough (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Substitute Matt Crooks scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner for Middlesbrough as 10-man Luton suffered a 2-1 Championship defeat in Rob Edwards’ first game in charge.

Edwards got off to the perfect start when Jordan Clark fired the Hatters in front at the Riverside before Chuba Akpom levelled for Boro.

But Crooks’ last-gasp winner came after Amari’i Bell was sent off, with the win extending Michael Carrick’s side’s unbeaten stretch to five games.

On a freezing afternoon at the Riverside, it took a while for the game to warm into life, with neither side able to create anything of note in the opening half-an-hour.

It was the visitors who took the lead with the first shot on target after 33 minutes. There looked to be little danger for Boro when Clark received the ball midway inside the home side’s half, but the midfielder skipped past Hayden Hackney and Jonny Howson before finding the bottom corner with a fine left-footed effort from distance.

But the hosts responded in style, drawing level just five minutes later when Akpom continued his fine run of form to make it five goals in six games with a downward header, turning home Ryan Giles’ cross from the left.

Boro almost made it a quickfire double when defender Dael Fry saw his diving header flash just wide of the near post.

The home side ended the first half on top but had a let off moments after the restart when Luton’s Tom Lockyer missed a glorious chance to give the Hatters the lead for the second time.

From a free-kick on the left, the centre-half was unmarked in the box and had time and space to pick his spot from six yards out but skewed the ball wide.

Middlesbrough again responded by getting on the front foot. A Howson volley from distance was well blocked before Akpom came close to adding a second, cutting in from the right and hitting the outside of the post.

Home goalkeeper Zack Steffen survived a scare 20 minutes into the second half when he hesitated with the ball at his feet and was charged down by Allan Campbell, the ball ricocheting into the side netting.

Luton went down to 10 men after 72 minutes when Bell picked up his second yellow card for a foul on Isaiah Jones, the same offence that had seen him cautioned in the first half.

With a man advantage, Boro pushed for the winner and substitute Crooks had a glorious opportunity after 87 minutes but fired over from close range.

But Crooks made no mistake moments later. A Ryan Giles free-kick from the left was only part-cleared and the loose ball landed at the feet of the substitute to lash home the winner.

