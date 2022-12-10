Basement boys Scunthorpe earn battling draw at Yeovil

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scunthorpe ended their six-game losing streak with a battling 0-0 draw away to Yeovil in the Vanarama National League.

The basement club have still not tasted success since October but earned a point at the 19th-placed hosts and a first clean sheet in nine months.

Iron goalkeeper Owen Foster had to be alert to ensure it stayed goalless at the break and made fine saves to deny Ewan Clarke and Charlie Wakefield.

Marcus Carver had the best chance of the first half for Scunthorpe with a close-range effort sent wide and hit a post soon after the break with a header from a corner.

Both sides pushed forward late on in search of the breakthrough but had to settle for a share of the spoils on a bitterly cold afternoon at Huish Park.