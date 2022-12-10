Billy Sharp fires Sheffield United to victory over Huddersfield in drab affair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Billy Sharp fires Sheffield United to victory over Huddersfield in drab affair

By Press Association
December 10 2022, 5.28pm
Billy Sharp scored Sheffield United’s winner (Will Matthews/PA)
Billy Sharp scored Sheffield United’s winner (Will Matthews/PA)

A first-half goal from captain Billy Sharp gave Sheffield United a 1-0 win against Huddersfield in a lacklustre affair at Bramall Lane.

Sharp netted after 15 minutes to earn the Blades a fifth victory in six Sky Bet Championship matches.

The result lifts United level on points with leaders Burnley, who have a game in hand, while Huddersfield remain at the foot of the table.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom made three changes to the team that won 1-0 at Cardiff last month, with Anel Ahmedhodzic, Ciaran Clark and James McAtee coming in.

Huddersfield manager Mark Fotheringham also made a trio of changes from the goalless draw at home to Swansea, with Will Boyle, Duane Holmes and Danny Ward joining the starting XI.

The Blades were on top from the first whistle and took the lead through striker Sharp after 15 minutes.

Back from the World Cup and straight into the starting line-up, Iliman Ndiaye played an inch-perfect pass through the Huddersfield defence and the skipper dinked the ball smartly over the onrushing Lee Nicholls.

The home side did not have any real clear-cut chances following that goal in the first period but were comfortable in possession, with the Terriers offering very little going forward.

A fan running onto the pitch to pray in the centre circle was arguably the most interesting thing to happen following Sharp’s opener.

The away side began to show more promise after the interval, with Kaine Kesler-Hayden placing his effort from inside the box just wide. Blades keeper Wes Foderingham was called into action on a couple of occasions, but his saves were routine.

Ndiaye was the only player showing any real creativity for either side, but the Senegalese youngster could not quite link up with his strike partner like he did in the first half.

United added some height to their midfield by bringing on Sander Berge, who has recovered from an injury which kept him on the sidelines for several weeks.

Substitute Reda Khadra’s deflected effort kept Nicholls on his toes and Ahmedhodzic probably should have done better with his header from Oliver Norwood’s corner.

The Terriers brought on former Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes with time running out in an attempt to find an equaliser, and it did prove to be a nervy final few moments for the home side. Much to their relief, they managed to see out the game and claim the victory.

