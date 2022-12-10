Mark Bonner says Cambridge set standard for future performances against Plymouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mark Bonner says Cambridge set standard for future performances against Plymouth

By Press Association
December 10 2022, 6.10pm
Mark Bonner’s Cambridge earned a point (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Mark Bonner’s Cambridge earned a point (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Cambridge manager Mark Bonner said his struggling side have set the standard for performances going forward after they drew 0-0 with Plymouth.

The U’s have now gone six home league games without a goal but put in a bright display against their high-flying opponents.

They were left to rue gilt-edged opportunities missed in the second half by Harvey Knibbs and Sam Smith.

“We had a couple of chances where we needed to show more confidence and composure, but our approach play to get there was excellent,” Bonner said.

“Today we looked much stronger and much fitter. We won the ball high up the pitch well and played with a purpose. That’s the team we’ve become over the last few years and the team the supporters want to see.

“We’ve got to make sure we hit that level consistently now because if we do that confidence will grow and those chances will start turning into goals.

“We could have won it but we’re happy with the point and clean sheet, and need to take that level of performance forward to Fleetwood next week.”

Plymouth keeper Michael Cooper had to be alert early on to parry a curling Knibbs free-kick, and the Argyle stopper was grateful to midfielder Jordan Houghton for blocking a goal-bound effort from Smith.

But it was the visitors who had the best chance of the half when Sam Cosgrove’s 27th-minute header struck the bar and bounced clear.

Knibbs was presented with a chance to break Cambridge’s barren run just after half-time, when a stray pass from Plymouth’s James Wilson left him unmarked 12 yards out. But the forward hit his effort wide.

Morgan Whittaker’s free-kick rippled the side-netting for Plymouth, before Cooper came to his side’s rescue again in the 72nd minute, racing off his line to block Smith’s effort after neat interplay between Paul Digby and Jack Lankester.

Argyle boss Steven Schumacher said: “It was a battle and Cambridge made it difficult for us. We had to come through a tough period at the start of the game, but we started the second half brightly and created a couple of half-chances. But overall it was a real scrap in tough conditions and the lads had to fight hard.”

Schumacher was particularly pleased with the performance of Cooper and his back four in securing a clean sheet.

He added: “We had to rely on our goalkeeper to pull us out of trouble a couple of times, but it’s great to get a clean sheet because we haven’t had one for a while.

“We stood up well to the challenge Cambridge present to claim a good point on the road.”

