Mark Kennedy left with mixed emotions after stalemate with Wycombe

Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy had mixed emotions after his side’s goalless draw with Wycombe.

The Imps had their chances, but it was the defences who won the day at the LNER Stadium.

Kennedy hailed his defenders after a “hard-earned point” but wanted more from his attackers.

He said: “I thought it was a really hard-earned point in a nutshell.

“They put us under a lot of pressure, there were a lot of balls into the box.

“They made us work really hard. At no point did I think we were going to concede.

“Carl had a comfortable afternoon, although his back five defenders had a tough afternoon.

“It was a hard game for us and not one I was looking forward to.

“Adam Jackson’s been outstanding for us when he’s played. He’s a brilliant pro and does what he says on the tin. He helps us in both boxes.

“I want them all to come off the pitch and look me in the eye and say ‘you can’t leave me out next week’ that’s what we’re striving for.

“That’s what I’m saying to them and I’m putting the pressure on them to do that.

“My biggest annoyance is that there has to be something at the end of it. We had three or four really good moments where really clinical sides will make something happen there.

“I said at half-time that when we counter press and get the ball just shoot, pick up the ball and bang it. Don’t take that extra touch.”

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth joked about the “classic” his side served up.

He said: “It’s another classic from us when we come here. We always seem to come up and draw and get a point.

“The season we got promoted from League Two it was an absolute stalemate.

“I think we shaded it on the better chances, but it didn’t look like it was going in today.

“We hit the post, we had some chances. Their keeper’s made a great save from their defender in the first half, but he saved it.

“After last week and the fluidity we showed, they just shut up shop against us and we’re going to come up against that.

“Mark’s a good guy and he’s got a good team here so I’m considering it a good point.

“It’s back-to-back clean sheets for us. I’m happy with a point. I just wish the travelling fans had some goals to cheer because they’ve come a long way and some of them have sacrificed the England game to watch their beloved Chairboys.”